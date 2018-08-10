Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Was the Next Chosen One Since I Arrived in the NBA’

by August 10, 2018
223

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like he was the “next chosen one” once he reached the NBA.

The superstar forward, however, says he feels no additional pressure.

The Greek Freak will debut a signature shoe next season, and is expected to take the Milwaukee Bucks to an elite level.

Per Eurohoops:

Very few players who have their own signature shoe. This, combined with the 2K cover, makes you aware of your status in the NBA? Is that an extra pressure? The fact that everyone feels like you are the next big thing? The next chosen one?

Giannis: “I felt I was the next chosen one since I arrived in the NBA. There is no pressure on me.

“Do you know when there is pressure? When you do not have to eat. That’s pressure. If you are the next big thing, there’s no pressure. Most importantly, what I want to emphasize is that there has never been a non-American player with his own signature shoe by Nike. What I want to say is that all dreams can become true, if you work hard, if you believe and you do not give up. There will be bad days also, but if you believe, you will succeed.”

Related
Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

1 day ago
1,265
NBA

Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

1 day ago
2,729
giannis lakers
NBA

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

1 month ago
6,977
SLAMTV

Thon Maker Involved in Massive FIBA Brawl

1 month ago
5,017
NBA

Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

2 months ago
3,591
On The Rise

On The Rise: Khris Middleton Is Poised to Take the Bucks to the Next Level

2 months ago
1,241
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Was the Next Chosen One Since I Arrived in the NBA’

43 mins ago
224

John Wall: Wizards Among Eastern Conference Elite

7 hours ago
664

Michael Beasley: ‘I Don’t Understand’ the Lonzo Ball Criticism

9 hours ago
21,530

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘We Should Be a Lot Better Than Last Year’

10 hours ago
1,329

‘LeBron for Secretary of Education’ Petition Has Over 16,000 Supporters 📚

1 day ago
839