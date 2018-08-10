Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Was the Next Chosen One Since I Arrived in the NBA’

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like he was the “next chosen one” once he reached the NBA.

The superstar forward, however, says he feels no additional pressure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I felt I was the next chosen one since I arrived in the #NBA”@Giannis_An34 and @Thanasis_ante43 talked to Eurohoops about the signature shoe, LeBron moving to LA, Cousins to GSW and morehttps://t.co/haAJIuurds — Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) August 9, 2018

The Greek Freak will debut a signature shoe next season, and is expected to take the Milwaukee Bucks to an elite level.

Per Eurohoops:

Very few players who have their own signature shoe. This, combined with the 2K cover, makes you aware of your status in the NBA? Is that an extra pressure? The fact that everyone feels like you are the next big thing? The next chosen one? Giannis: “I felt I was the next chosen one since I arrived in the NBA. There is no pressure on me. “Do you know when there is pressure? When you do not have to eat. That’s pressure. If you are the next big thing, there’s no pressure. Most importantly, what I want to emphasize is that there has never been a non-American player with his own signature shoe by Nike. What I want to say is that all dreams can become true, if you work hard, if you believe and you do not give up. There will be bad days also, but if you believe, you will succeed.”

Related

Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East