Giannis: ‘This Is A Special Group That We Have Here’

The Milwaukee Bucks have been tearing through the playoffs, going 10-1 as they do their best impression of Drogon destroying King’s Landing in the playoffs.

Led by chiseled Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, these Bucks have the confidence, chemistry and talent to win big.

“I really don’t see what people say about this team, but they’re going to say, ‘We have a chance,’” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic’s Michael Lee. “We’re playing well. This is a special group that we have right here and we realize that.”

It’s not just Giannis who realizes this group’s togetherness and cohesion on the court. Everyone is buying in, as Lee’s article conveys:

We’ve got a really good team this year,” Malcolm Brogdon said. “It’s definitely special. Honestly, I don’t think all of us on the team realize how special this is for us right now, how good we are. But I think we’ll realize it after it’s all said and done.”

The Bucks’ dominance has even surprised some of their own.

We knew we was going to be good,” Eric Bledsoe told The Athletic, “but we didn’t know we was going to be this good.”

Let’s see if they can make it to the promised land. only two more games to go.

