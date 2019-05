Raptors 103, Bucks 125 (Milwaukee leads 2-0)

The Bucks led from start to finish, flexing their offensive and defensive power. Milwaukee jumped out of the gates with a 35-point first quarter and never looked back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star of the night, leading his team to a 2-0 series lead with 30 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Five other Bucks hit double-digit scoring as well.

Kawhi Leonard led his team in scoring once again with 31 points.