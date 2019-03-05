Golden State Warriors to Reportedly Sign Andrew Bogut

The Golden State Warriors plan to sign free agent center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season, according to multiple published reports.

Bogut, 34, is waiting to receive a letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League.

The big fella is coming off an MVP campaign down under.

Bogut also had interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, sources said. The 7-footer hasn’t played in the NBA in more than a year, with his last stint being with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18. Bogut, a 13-year NBA veteran, has championship experience, knows the system and is well-liked in the locker room. He has averaged 9.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in his career. He averaged 11.6 points for the Sydney Kings this past season, earned the NBL Best Defensive Player Award and was voted to the All-NBL First Team.

