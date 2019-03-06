Post Up: Celtics Dominate Warriors at Oracle ☘️

Bulls 96 (18-47), Pacers 105 (42-23)

Chicago had a 1-point lead with 7 minutes to play when the Pacers went on an 8-0 run. Indiana never let the Bulls get close after that.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 27 points (on 14 shots) with 6 boards and 2 steals. Myles Turner added 10 points, 11 boards and a career-high 7 blocks.

Magic 106 (30-36), Sixers 114 (41-23)

Playing without Joel Embiid for the sixth straight game, Philly was able to pull off the win behind Jimmy Butler’s clutch play.

Ben Simmons scored 16 points with 13 boards and 8 dimes. Tobias Harris added 21 points, 12 boards, 5 assists and a +15 plus/minus.

Rockets 107 (39-25), Raptors 95 (46-19)

After a dismal third quarter where they were outscored by 20 points, the Rockets closed out the game with a 38-point fourth quarter.

James Harden scored 19 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth. Houston has now won six straight games.

Blazers 111 (39-25), Grizzlies 120 (26-40)

Memphis outscored the Blazers by 13 in the fourth quarter to take the lead for the first time and close out the game.

Mike Conley scored a career-high 40 points (on just 18 shots!!) and was a +15 plus/minus on the night.

Thunder 120 (39-25), Wolves 131 (30-34)

Minnesota beat the Thunder for the third straight time this season and certainly look like they have OKC’s number.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a game-high 41 points with 14 boards and one monster dunk on Jerami Grant.

Celtics 128 (39-26), Warriors 95 (44-20)

Boston jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead and never looked back, eventually handing the Warriors their worst home loss of the season.

Gordon Hayward dropped a game-high 30 points (12-16 FG) with 7 boards, 4 assists and a +32 plus/minus. Kyrie Irving added 19 points with 11 assists and a +20 plus/minus.

