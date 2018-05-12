Gordon Hayward: ‘I’m Feeling Like An Athlete Again’ 🙌

On Friday, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who suffered a severe ankle fracture on opening night of the 2017-18 season, provided an update on his rehab. He wrote that he’s “feeling like an athlete again” and “progressing really well.”

I know everybody is curious about where things stand with my rehab. It’s all been going really well. I’m happy to report I’m feeling like an athlete again. I’ve been in Indianapolis for the last couple weeks making some really good progress. I leave the hotel every morning at about 9:30 am and don’t get back til about 6 pm. We do a lot of running mechanics, physical therapy, a lift of some sort, and then court work for another few hours. It’s a full day, every day. I’m definitely moving along as planned, and progressing really well.

Hayward dedicated most of his blog post, however, to praising his team for reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. The entry, which had specific sections for Brad Stevens and Terry Rozier, concluded with Hayward expressing confidence that Boston can beat the Cavs:

Taking down Cleveland is definitely going to be a challenge for us. I believe we’re capable of it. It’s going to take a complete team effort. We’re going to have to get scoring from multiple different guys. We’re going to have to execute defensively. But that’s exactly what we’ve done all postseason long. It’s what this team is about. We’re relying on every guy, not just one. That’s one of our biggest strengths.

Game 1 is Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

