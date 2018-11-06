Gregg Popovich: ‘Big Guys Are Like Bored to Death’

by November 06, 2018
376

The dominant NBA center is a species seemingly on the verge of extinction, and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says the remaining big guys in the League are “bored to death.”

Today’s paint patrollers are largely relegated to the bench, and asked to watch the action, according to Pop.

Surely, the irony is not lost on Popovich that he built multiple championship teams in San Antonio around the twin tower domination of David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Per San Antonio Express-News:

The NBA’s first true star was George Mikan. Its first scoring sensation was Wilt Chamberlain. The league’s first signature move was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook.

Many of those players wouldn’t recognize the downsized game popularized today.

“Big guys are like bored to death,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They just sit on the bench and watch.”

