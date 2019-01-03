Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

by January 03, 2019
436

Kawhi Leonard is returning to San Antonio for the first time since forcing a trade out of town, and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hopes fans show him “kindness and respect.”

Despite the hype surrounding Leonard’s long-awaited return Thursday night, Pop insists the game won’t hold any special significance.

DeMar DeRozan, who was traded for Kawhi, says he won’t get emotional playing against his former team.

Per The Express-News:

“You move on in life,” Popovich said. “We’re not going to re-do what’s happened in the past in any way, shape or form. It’s of no consequence at this point, and it does not good to go backward and talk about this, that or the other.”

Popovich said he is hopeful fans won’t give Leonard a rude reception when he is introduced at the AT&T Center.

“I don’t speak for other people, but I hope that they treat everybody with kindness and respect,” Popovich said. “We always have in the past, so we’ll see.”

Bottom line, Popovich said, it’s just another game.

“It’s like, what is it one third of the way through the season or whatever,” he said. “A lot of people because of the trade will add fuel to it and try to make it this, that and the other, and that’s fine. But for us, it’s about just trying to get better and create habits at both ends of the floor. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, but those are the goals every game.”

Related
Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Was a Great Player, But He Wasn’t a Leader’

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

3 hours ago
764
Kicks

New Year’s Day’s Best NBA Kicks

21 hours ago
1,192
kawhi post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops Career-High 45 Points Vs Utah 🔥

1 day ago
1,579
spurs post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

2 days ago
2,299
NBA

Andrew Wiggins: ‘We’ve Got Some Sh**ty Fans and We’ve Got Some Good Fans’

3 days ago
2,988
NBA

‘It Wasn’t a F**king Race’: Ben Simmons Says He Was the Top Rookie

6 days ago
7,575
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

3 hours ago
898

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

3 hours ago
764

‘I’m Going to Get it’: James Harden Chasing Second MVP

3 hours ago
183

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

3 hours ago
436

Anthony Davis: ‘We’re a Better Team Than Our Record Shows’

3 hours ago
109