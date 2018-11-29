Gregg Popovich: ‘I’ve Hated the Three for 20 Years’

by November 29, 2018
1

Gregg Popovich has long “hated” the three-point shot.

Pop says the emphasis on the long-distance bomb in today’s NBA is driven by the analytics movement.

The San Antonio Spurs (10-11) rank 28th in three-point attempts this season.

Per NBA.com:

“The inside game is kaputski,” Popovich explained without helping with the spelling. “You’ve got to have downhill players, you’ve got to have people that can penetrate and kick, you’ve got to have people who can switch, you’ve got to have big guys who can play little guys,” he said.

And mostly you have to have players who can shoot the three.

“These days there’s such an emphasis on the three because it’s proven to be analytically correct,” Popovich offered Monday with what appeared to be a sneer. “Now you look at a stat sheet after a game and the first thing you look at is the threes. If you made threes and the other team didn’t, you win. You don’t even look at the rebounds or the turnovers or how much transition D was involved. You don’t even care. That’s how much an impact the three-point shot has and it’s evidenced by how everybody plays.”

“I hate it, but I always have,” Popovich said even as he’s adjusted over the years. “I’ve hated the three for 20 years. That’s why I make a joke all the time (and say) if we’re going to make it a different game, let’s have a four-point play. Because if everybody likes the three, they’ll really like the four. People will jump out of their seats if you have a five-point play. It will be great. There’s no basketball anymore, there’s no beauty in it. It’s pretty boring. But it is what it is and you need to work with it.”

Related
Gregg Popovich: ‘Big Guys Are Like Bored to Death’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Was a Great Player, But He Wasn’t a Leader’

3 days ago
3,774
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: ‘When You Stop Playing They Forget How You Lead’

3 days ago
3,620
NBA

‘This is the Real NBA’: Warriors Going Through Their Toughest Stretch

1 week ago
1,460
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Details the Moment He Found Out About Trade to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
6,610
NBA

Gregg Popovich: ‘Big Guys Are Like Bored to Death’

3 weeks ago
12,193
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

3 weeks ago
1,404
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Gregg Popovich: ‘I’ve Hated the Three for 20 Years’

1 min ago
1

Andre Iguodala: ‘I’m Going to Be Done Soon’

1 min ago
1

Doc Rivers: Giannis ‘as Tough’ to Gameplan for as LeBron and KD

1 min ago
2

Report: Cavs Players Upset By Kyle Korver Trade to Utah

1 min ago
1

Post Up: Damian Lillard Sets Franchise Record for 3’s in Win 💸

6 hours ago
534