Grizzlies Acquire Josh Jackson, More In Trade With Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton from the Phoenix Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Phoenix-bound are Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter.

Also headed to Memphis are second-round picks in 2020 and 2021, the latter being conditional with details currently unknown. Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian tweets that the 2021 pick will convey if it falls between picks 31 and 35.

In the swap the Grizzlies, very much in the midst of a rebuild, will get a pile of young assets, including the 2017 fourth-overall pick who has flashed signs of his high ceiling but struggled to stay solid on and off the court.

In five April games, Jackson averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Suns but his production has been inconsistent over the course of the past two seasons. Jackson has been in and out of the coaches with three head coaches so far in his young career.

The Suns will bring back veteran Korver and a low-key stable point guard in Jevon Carter. Korver is likely to be bought out given that only $3.4 million of his $7.5 million deal is guaranteed.

The move will free up about $3.5 million for Phoenix but it will also clear up a roster spot in the likely event that Korver heads a different direction.