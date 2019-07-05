Grizzlies Agree To Acquire Dwight Howard In Trade With Wizards

by July 05, 2019
1,063
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Dwight Howard in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Grizz will send out C.J. Miles, saving over $3 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds.

The Grizzlies will reportedly waive Howard as the goal of the acquisition was to simply shed salary. Miles will earn $8.7 million for the Wiz after picking up his 2019-20 player option earlier this offseason.

Howard played just nine games for the Wizards in 2018-19 after agreeing to a two-year pact last summer. Earlier this week the club rewarded 21-year-old Thomas Bryant with a three-year deal after he admirably stepped in as the team’s new five.

      
You Might Also Like
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Waive Avery Bradley Ahead Of Guarantee Deadline

42 mins ago
542

Danny Green ‘Worried’ About Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

8 hours ago
5,849
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

NOLA’s Supporting Cast For Zion Williamson’s Summer League Debut

10 hours ago
1,979
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. To Miss Summer League With Knee Strain

1 day ago
1,319
Frank Mason III of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Waive Point Guard Frank Mason III

1 day ago
1,861
Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr. To Undergo Surgery On Core Muscle Injury

1 day ago
775

TRENDING


Most Recent
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Waive Avery Bradley Ahead Of Guarantee Deadline

42 mins ago
542
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Grizzlies Agree To Acquire Dwight Howard In Trade With Wizards

1 hour ago
1,063

Danny Green ‘Worried’ About Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

8 hours ago
5,849
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

NOLA’s Supporting Cast For Zion Williamson’s Summer League Debut

10 hours ago
1,979
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. To Miss Summer League With Knee Strain

1 day ago
1,319
Frank Mason III of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Waive Point Guard Frank Mason III

1 day ago
1,861