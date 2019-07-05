Grizzlies Agree To Acquire Dwight Howard In Trade With Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Dwight Howard in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Grizz will send out C.J. Miles, saving over $3 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds.

The Grizzlies will reportedly waive Howard as the goal of the acquisition was to simply shed salary. Miles will earn $8.7 million for the Wiz after picking up his 2019-20 player option earlier this offseason.

Howard played just nine games for the Wizards in 2018-19 after agreeing to a two-year pact last summer. Earlier this week the club rewarded 21-year-old Thomas Bryant with a three-year deal after he admirably stepped in as the team’s new five.