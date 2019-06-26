Grizzlies Extend Qualifying Offer To Delon Wright

The Memphis Grizzlies have extended a qualifying offer to guard Delon Wright, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old will thus be a restricted free agent when the 2019-20 campaign officially begins on June 30.

Wright, acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the Marc Gasol deal, thrived during his half-season with Memphis. Wright averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 23 games for the franchise, including 11 starts.

Although Wright’s qualifying offer stands at $3.6 million, it’s unlikely that Wright would accept such a deal. Wright can test the market as a free agent while the Grizz hold the right to match any offer sheet he gets. The two parties can come to an agreement on their own, as well.