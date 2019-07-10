Grizzlies To Add Tyus Jones After Wolves Decline To Match Offer Sheet

by July 10, 2019
84
Tyus Jones of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies will sign point guard Tyus Jones to a three-year, $28 million deal after the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to match an offer sheet extended his way late Sunday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old will slide into Memphis’ rebuilding rotation after establishing himself as a productive, intelligent point guard on the young Timberwolves. Minnesota, Wojnarowski tweets, was willing to let Jones walk in order to preserve cap space for 2020.

In 68 games for the Wolves in 2018-19, Jones averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. Those averaged rose to 11.6 and 8.2 in the 16 games that he saw at least 30 minutes of action.

It’s unclear if Jones will begin the 2019-20 campaign with Memphis starting point guard spot. Regardless, he’ll man the position with incoming No. 2 pick Ja Morant.

   
Khem Birch To Re-Sign With Magic On Two-Year Deal
1 hour ago

1 hour ago
49
