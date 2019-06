The Memphis Grizzlies will sign undrafted guard John Konchar to a two-way contract when the 2019-20 season officially begins, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN writes.

Konchar, a four-year senior out of mid-major Purdue-Fort Wayne averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the Summit Conference.

The 23-year-old shot .416 from beyond the arc over the course of his college career and is represented by Happy Walters of Catalyst Sports & Media.