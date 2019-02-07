Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol To Raptors 🇨🇦

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Grizzlies will receive Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick.

In nearly 11 seasons in Memphis, Gasol became the franchise’s leader in points, rebounds and blocks.

Memphis is finalizing a trade to send center Marc Gasol to Toronto, league sources tell ESPN. Details soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the the Grizzlies for Gasol, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

