Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol To Raptors 🇨🇦

by February 07, 2019
The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Grizzlies will receive Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick.

In nearly 11 seasons in Memphis, Gasol became the franchise’s leader in points, rebounds and blocks.

