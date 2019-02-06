2019 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker 🚨

Welcome to SLAM’s 2019 trade deadline tracker! 🗣

Below is a rundown of all the deals that have transpired over the last week…and there’s still plenty of time before Thursday’s 3pm ET cutoff:

Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round picks.

Clippers trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the Sixers for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 unprotected first-round pick (via Miami) and two second-round picks.

Pistons trade Stanley Johnson to the Bucks for Thon Maker.

Lakers trade Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick to the Pistons for Reggie Bullock.