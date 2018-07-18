Lil Penny the Legend: Celebrating Penny Hardaway’s Iconic Commercials 🎬

Widely considered as one of the most prolific and must-see talents to ever grace the NBA hardwood, today we celebrate Penny Hardaway as he turns 47 years old.

A four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team selection, and former SLAM cover star born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Hardaway has undoubtedly made his mark on the basketball world.

While Hardaway is known for his low-key style of play that let his game speak for itself, we’re taking a look back at his television commercials that helped show a different side of the former star with his captivating alter-ego, Lil Penny.

Lil Penny says he’s friends with KG

Lil Penny tries to pick up Tyra Banks

Lil Penny hooping

Penny Hardaway, from nothing into something

Lil Penny throws a house party

Lil Penny meets Tyra Banks at the basketball court

