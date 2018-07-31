Harrison Barnes: ‘Difficult’ Transition from Warriors to Mavs

by July 31, 2018
10,594

Harrison Barnes admits it has been “difficult” to play in Dallas the last two years, having left the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in 2016.

Barnes says going from a team that averaged 59 wins during his four seasons in The Bay to a rebuilding situation was eye-opening.

The 26-year-old is excited about the Mavs’ offseason moves and what the future holds.

Per ESPN:

“It’s difficult,” Barnes said of what it’s been like to go from a winning situation to rebuilding. “I think I’ve definitely gained a greater appreciation for the process. To be able to understand how good teams are built, how competitive it is every single night, the margin between wins and losses.

“We won 33 games two years ago, 24 games last year. We lost 30 games by five or less, when you go through that, you really start to see how the little things of the game can go either way. I have learned a lot the last two years.”

The Mavericks have added some pieces around Barnes, [Dennis] Smith Jr. and Dirk Nowitzki with the additions of free agent center DeAndre Jordan and rookie draft pick Luka Doncic.

“Super excited,” Barnes said. “Those additions definitely add to what we are trying to build. I think they can come in immediately and make an impact. We should be better.”

  
