Harrison Barnes: ‘Difficult’ Transition from Warriors to Mavs

Harrison Barnes admits it has been “difficult” to play in Dallas the last two years, having left the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in 2016.

Barnes says going from a team that averaged 59 wins during his four seasons in The Bay to a rebuilding situation was eye-opening.

Harrison Barnes on how hard it has been going from Golden State to rebuilding in Dallas, the arrival of DeAndre and Doncic and his upcoming impactful trip to Africa https://t.co/YYDQF7kNaq — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 30, 2018

The 26-year-old is excited about the Mavs’ offseason moves and what the future holds.

Per ESPN: