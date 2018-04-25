Hassan Whiteside: ‘At Least Give Me a Chance to Fight’

Hassan Whiteside‘s postseason ended Tuesday night the same way it began: unhappily.

Whiteside told reporters that he simply wanted “a chance to fight” in the first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Sixers, something Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t willing to offer.

Hassan Whiteside's closing statement: 'At least give me a chance' https://t.co/RmhsgiSOlY — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 25, 2018

The big fella had 10 minutes and 5 seconds of playing time in the Heat’s season-ending 104-91 Game 5 loss.

