No one has put up the numbers thatΒ Hassan Whiteside did on Wednesday night since Hakeem Olajuwon in December of 1989.

The Miami Heat big man recorded 29 points, 20 rebounds and 9 blocks (8 in the first half alone!) in a 95-88 win over San Antonio. Peep the highlights below:

We see you, Hassan!

