The Atlanta Hawks have acquired Chandler Parsons in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Headed to the Grizzlies will be Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

All three of the players involved in the deal have expiring contracts and neither party is significantly impacting their cap space. The Hawks, by effectively consolidating undesirable contracts, have freed up a roster spot.

The Grizzlies, in contrast, suddenly have two slightly more palatable deals that they’d presumably be more likely to flip to other teams.

Parsons’ three-year stint with the Grizzlies hasn’t gone as well as either party hoped for when he signed a lucrative four-year deal back in the summer of 2016. In 25 games for the squad last season, he averaged 7.5 points per game in just under 20 minutes of action.

In a subsequent tweet about the trade, Wojnarowski adds that Parsons and the Grizz had been discussing a buyout but weren’t able to come to terms on a suitable number.

Hill is another player who has seen his role decrease since the day he initially signed his contract. The 28-year-old averaged close to 30 minutes per game in 2016-17 but has seen his minutes peter off and fluctuate since.