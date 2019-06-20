Hawks Acquire No. 4 In Pick Swap With Pelicans

by June 20, 2019
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the deal the Hawks will absorb the $13.3 million owed to Solomon Hill and also take New Orleans’ No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick.

The Pelicans, in addition to the three picks above, will also nab a heavily protected first-rounder from the Cavs in 2020, Wojnarowski adds.

With Atlanta now sitting in the No. 4 spot of the draft, pundits looking to project the order have to figure out what to do about Darius Garland. Given that the Hawks are already set at point guard, it’s suddenly more likely that Garland slips to No. 5.

Instead of Garland, the Hawks may target another common No. 4 prospect on big boards like Jarrett Culver or zero in on another player that will fit their system. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets that the Hawks have been targeting De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, while Wojnarowski separately adds that Atlanta is pursuing Hunter.

With Garland now available at No. 5, the Cavaliers will have to think long and hard about how the point guard would fit into new head coach John Belein’s system alongside 2018 lottery pick point guard Collin Sexton.

       
