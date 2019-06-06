Hawks Have Flexibility To Move Up In Draft

by June 06, 2019
Travis Schlenk of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will add a third top-20 pick to their coffers after agreeing this afternoon to acquire the No. 17 pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Taurean Prince and taking on Allen Crabbe‘s $18.5 contract.

Now with picks No. 8, No. 10, No. 17 and three additional second rounders, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, the team has the flexibility to trade up in the draft, potentially as high as the No. 5 spot currently occupied by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not surprisingly it’s unlikely in a top-loaded draft for there to be a realistic chance of the Hawks turning their current picks into one of the coveted top-three picks, not with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett all settling into common destinations on NBA mock drafts.

The fourth pick, which could end up getting used on somebody like Darius Garland or De’Andre Hunter, may be more available than the others but given that it’s one of the Lakers’ most appealing assets as they chase Anthony Davis, it may still be difficult to attain.

Prior to the Thursday trade, with fewer options for trading up, the Hawks had apparently been motivated to offload the No. 10 pick for a future asset.

 
