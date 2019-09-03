‘He Ain’t Coming Here’: Damian Lillard Says Carmelo Anthony Not Joining Blazers

Damian Lillard has repeatedly tried to recruit Carmelo Anthony, but is now resigned to the fact that Anthony won’t be joining the Trail Blazers.

The 10-time NBA All-Star “deserves to be in the League,” according to Lillard.

" … he ain't coming here."



–Dame Lillard after two summers of trying to recruit Melo to the Trail Blazers.



“I tried, two years ago I tried to get ‘Melo to come to Portland, and he went to Oklahoma City,” Lillard said. “Then after that, I tried to get him to come to Portland again, and he went to Houston. So at this point … I’m like, ‘he ain’t coming here,’ you know what I’m saying? He deserves to be in the League, but he ain’t coming here.”

Melo, 35, has recently been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, and says he’s never felt better.

Per TMZ:

“That’s family,” Melo said. “So, that’s bigger than basketball. If something happens, something’s gonna happen.” Anthony also has a message for everybody campaigning to get him back in the league … and says he’s ready to get to work. “I appreciate all my fans. Everybody, it’s nothing but love. I’m good. Me and my family good. That’s all that matters. I’m 10 toes down. I feel better than I’ve ever felt.”

