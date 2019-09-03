‘He Ain’t Coming Here’: Damian Lillard Says Carmelo Anthony Not Joining Blazers

by September 03, 2019
1,597

Damian Lillard has repeatedly tried to recruit Carmelo Anthony, but is now resigned to the fact that Anthony won’t be joining the Trail Blazers.

The 10-time NBA All-Star “deserves to be in the League,” according to Lillard.

“I tried, two years ago I tried to get ‘Melo to come to Portland, and he went to Oklahoma City,” Lillard said.

“Then after that, I tried to get him to come to Portland again, and he went to Houston. So at this point … I’m like, ‘he ain’t coming here,’ you know what I’m saying? He deserves to be in the League, but he ain’t coming here.”

Melo, 35, has recently been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, and says he’s never felt better.

Per TMZ:

“That’s family,” Melo said. “So, that’s bigger than basketball. If something happens, something’s gonna happen.”

Anthony also has a message for everybody campaigning to get him back in the league … and says he’s ready to get to work.

“I appreciate all my fans. Everybody, it’s nothing but love. I’m good. Me and my family good. That’s all that matters. I’m 10 toes down. I feel better than I’ve ever felt.”

RELATED: Reps Fighting To Change Perception Of Carmelo Anthony

     
You Might Also Like
Carmelo Anthony

Reps Fighting To Change Perception Of Carmelo Anthony

1 hour ago
289
nba ticket prices

For 2019-20 NBA Tickets, New York and California Are The Hottest Markets 🎟️

5 hours ago
133

Joe Lacob: Klay Thompson is the ‘Greatest Two-Guard on the Planet’

1 day ago
7,360
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony of Team USA

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Pushing Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony

5 days ago
3,062
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Wilson Chandler Faces 25-Game Suspension For PED Use

5 days ago
1,502
Carmelo Anthony of the Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony, Hasheem Thabeet Scrimmage With Knicks

5 days ago
4,078

TRENDING


Most Recent

Is Donovan Mitchell the Most ATHLETIC Guard on Team USA? FIBA Highlights 🕷

1 min ago
3
Davon Reed of the Indiana Pacers

Heat To Sign Davon Reed To Training Camp Deal

12 mins ago
15
Carmelo Anthony

Reps Fighting To Change Perception Of Carmelo Anthony

1 hour ago
289
Justin Timberlake of the Memphis Grizzlies

League Considers Plan To Let More People Invest In NBA Teams

1 hour ago
248

‘He Ain’t Coming Here’: Damian Lillard Says Carmelo Anthony Not Joining Blazers

2 hours ago
1,597
usa turkey world cup fiba

Team USA Defeats Turkey 93-92 in Overtime at FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

4 hours ago
120