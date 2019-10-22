‘He Can Shoot Better’: Kevin Durant Gives Stephen Curry Edge Over Russell Westbrook

by October 22, 2019
4,266

Kevin Durant gave the nod to Stephen Curry over Russell Westbrook when asked to pick the better player between his two former superstar teammates during an apperance on Serge ibaka‘s online cooking show.

KD’s reasoning is simple: Curry is a better shooter than Westbrook.

Durant also playfully boasted that the Toronto Raptors only won the NBA title last summer over the Golden State Warriors because he was injured.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Who is a better player: Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook?” Ibaka asked.

“Stephen Curry,” Durant responded after a long pause.

When asked why he felt that way, Durant responded, “‘Cuz he can shoot better.”

Related Stephen Curry: ‘I’m Optimistic That We Will Get Off to a Hot Start’

       
You Might Also Like

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
382

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
807

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,420

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
382

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
807

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,420