‘He Can Shoot Better’: Kevin Durant Gives Stephen Curry Edge Over Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant gave the nod to Stephen Curry over Russell Westbrook when asked to pick the better player between his two former superstar teammates during an apperance on Serge ibaka‘s online cooking show.

KD’s reasoning is simple: Curry is a better shooter than Westbrook.

Durant also playfully boasted that the Toronto Raptors only won the NBA title last summer over the Golden State Warriors because he was injured.

“If you put an 'if' in front of anything, I could believe anything. So, yes.”



Kevin Durant chatted with Serge Ibaka about the NBA Finals between the @Raptors and @warriors.https://t.co/vP9FRd2PFy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2019

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Who is a better player: Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook?” Ibaka asked. “Stephen Curry,” Durant responded after a long pause. When asked why he felt that way, Durant responded, “‘Cuz he can shoot better.”

