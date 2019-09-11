Heat Exercise Bam Adebayo’s 2020-21 Option

by September 11, 2019
95

The Heat had until October 31 to make a decision on the fourth-year option on Bam Adebayo’s contract but they wasted no time. Miami announced that it has picked up the 2020-21 option in a team press release.

Adebayo saw 22.3 minutes per game last season for the Heat but he is projected to take on a larger role in Miami now that Hassan Whiteside has been shipped to Portland. The 22-year-old center will have to compete with Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk for minutes at the five though it wouldn’t be surprising if he leads the trio in minutes played this season.

Adebayo will make roughly $5.1 million during the 2020-21 campaign, which is now guaranteed. He is making approximately $3.5 million this season.

  
