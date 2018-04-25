Report: Heat To Explore Hassan Whiteside Trades In Offseason

The Miami Heat will explore trades involving Hassan Whiteside during the offseason, according to the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson.

Whiteside, who has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with a lack of playing time, averaged just 15.2 minutes in the playoffs.

The Heat is expected to explore a Whiteside trade, with the center due $24.4 million and $27.1 million in the final two years of his contract.

