‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

If Damian Lillard had an MVP vote, he’d cast it for Paul George.
Lillard says the OKC Thunder All-Star is playing “on another level” this season.
Evan Turner and Damian Lillard are putting MVP endorsements on Paul George: pic.twitter.com/vAtLhPOPwY
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2019
PG torched the visiting Portland Trail Blazers with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists Monday night.
Per ESPN:
A [Russell Westbrook] drive and kick to set up Paul George for a 3-pointer made NBA history Monday night: a 10th consecutive triple-double, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of nine straight set in 1968.
It is the second time this season that teammates have recorded triple-doubles in the same game (LeBron James and Lonzo Ball) and the ninth time in NBA history.
“It was special from the second the ball was tipped off; I don’t know, just a really, really good vibe from amongst our team in this building,” George said. “Just felt amazing. The energy was awesome.”