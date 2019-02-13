‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

If Damian Lillard had an MVP vote, he’d cast it for Paul George.

Lillard says the OKC Thunder All-Star is playing “on another level” this season.

PG torched the visiting Portland Trail Blazers with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists Monday night.

Per ESPN:

A [Russell Westbrook] drive and kick to set up Paul George for a 3-pointer made NBA history Monday night: a 10th consecutive triple-double, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of nine straight set in 1968.

It is the second time this season that teammates have recorded triple-doubles in the same game (LeBron James and Lonzo Ball) and the ninth time in NBA history.

“It was special from the second the ball was tipped off; I don’t know, just a really, really good vibe from amongst our team in this building,” George said. “Just felt amazing. The energy was awesome.”