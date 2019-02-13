‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

by February 13, 2019
2,564

If Damian Lillard had an MVP vote, he’d cast it for Paul George.

Lillard says the OKC Thunder All-Star is playing “on another level” this season.

PG torched the visiting Portland Trail Blazers with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists Monday night.

Per ESPN:

A [Russell Westbrook] drive and kick to set up Paul George for a 3-pointer made NBA history Monday night: a 10th consecutive triple-double, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of nine straight set in 1968.

It is the second time this season that teammates have recorded triple-doubles in the same game (LeBron James and Lonzo Ball) and the ninth time in NBA history.

“It was special from the second the ball was tipped off; I don’t know, just a really, really good vibe from amongst our team in this building,” George said. “Just felt amazing. The energy was awesome.”

    
