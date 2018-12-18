‘He’s the Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’: James Harden Drops 47 on Utah

by December 18, 2018
194

James Harden erupted for 47 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals Monday night, leading Houston past the visiting Utah Jazz 102-97.

Harden’s monster performance prompted teammate Chris Paul to call him the best offensive player he’s ever seen.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni says the NBA’s reigning MVP has never played better.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“I know he’s the MVP and everything, but this level the last three or four games are really out there, as good as he ever played,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It’s just a determination that he has. He cares. Every big shot. Every big play. This is an MVP level. He’s been that way the past week and for the right reasons. He’s been playing this way for a little bit.”

Chris Paul went further. It’s more than the best he had seen Harden play.

“He’s the best offensive player I’ve ever seen,” Paul said. “I mean, seriously. He can drive. He can shoot. He’s got ball-handling. It’s going to be a tough night for whoever it is. I don’t care what you’re doing.”

“You look at the standings, it sucks man,” Harden said. “We’re not where we’re supposed to be. We just continue to work and build our way up there.”

‘My Game Doesn’t Make Sense’: James Harden Says He’s One-of-a-Kind

    
