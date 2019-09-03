Hornets, Kobi Simmons Agree To One-Year Deal

by September 03, 2019
724
Kobi Simmons of the Canton Charge

MOST RECENT

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a one-year deal with Kobi Simmons, Shams Charania of The Athletic report. The undrafted 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Grizzlies and Cavaliers.

Simmons will compete through training camp for a shot at being the team’s third point guard behind Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham and could stick on the roster through opening day when rosters condense down to 15 players.

The Hornets have just 13 guaranteed players under contract, so regardless of what form Simmons’ deal takes, there’s room for him to remain with the team.

Simmons never saw much playing time on a pair of 10-day contracts with the Cavs last season but did see some consistent usage with the Grizzlies in 2017-18. That year Simmons averaged 6.1 points in 20.2 minutes per game.

   
You Might Also Like
Davon Reed of the Indiana Pacers

Heat To Sign Davon Reed To Training Camp Deal

12 mins ago
15
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

4 days ago
1,126
Eric Moreland of the Toronto Raptors

Eric Moreland To Sign Exhibit 10 Deal With Thunder

4 days ago
805
Zaza Pachulia of the Detroit Pistons

Zaza Pachulia Retires, Joins Warriors As Consultant

5 days ago
3,633
Andrew Harrison of the New Orleans Pelicans

Warriors, Andrew Harrison Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal

6 days ago
6,413
Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors

Jeremy Lin To Sign With Beijing Ducks

1 week ago
2,771

TRENDING


Most Recent

Is Donovan Mitchell the Most ATHLETIC Guard on Team USA? FIBA Highlights 🕷

2 mins ago
3
Davon Reed of the Indiana Pacers

Heat To Sign Davon Reed To Training Camp Deal

12 mins ago
15
Carmelo Anthony

Reps Fighting To Change Perception Of Carmelo Anthony

1 hour ago
289
Justin Timberlake of the Memphis Grizzlies

League Considers Plan To Let More People Invest In NBA Teams

1 hour ago
248

‘He Ain’t Coming Here’: Damian Lillard Says Carmelo Anthony Not Joining Blazers

2 hours ago
1,600
usa turkey world cup fiba

Team USA Defeats Turkey 93-92 in Overtime at FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

4 hours ago
120