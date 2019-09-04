Hornets Signing Ahmed Hill To Two-Way Deal

by September 04, 2019
62

MOST RECENT

The Charlotte Hornets are signing Ahmed Hill to a two-way deal for the 2018-19 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The shooting guard will split time between the team’s big league club and their Greensboro Swarm affiliate.

Hill, 23, is coming off his best collegiate season as a senior at Virginia Tech. In a career-high 35.3 minutes, Hill averaged 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He shot 44 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Augusta, Georgia native further demonstrated his shooting prowess in six Summer League contests with the Brooklyn Nets. Hill averaged 6.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

With the signing, the Hornets have brought their training camp roster to the limit of 20 players. Hill, along with Robert Franks, will be Charlotte’s two-way players.

    
You Might Also Like
William McDowell-White

William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

2 hours ago
168
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Rockets Convert Shamorie Ponds’ Deal Into Two-Way

3 hours ago
198
Devon Hall of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Devon Hall, Thunder Reach Agreement On Two-Way

3 hours ago
192
Lindell Wigginton of the Iowa State Cyclones

Timberwolves Sign Lindell Wigginton

3 hours ago
743
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Sign Bol Bol To Two-Way Contract

4 hours ago
634
Nene of the Houston Rockets

Rockets To Re-Sign Veteran Big Man Nene

23 hours ago
2,096

TRENDING


Most Recent

Noah Farrakhan & Jonathan Kuminga Team Up at Kyrie’s Irving Old School? 😳

21 mins ago
13

Kings Working On Extension With Buddy Hield

46 mins ago
80

Hornets Signing Ahmed Hill To Two-Way Deal

2 hours ago
62
William McDowell-White

William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

2 hours ago
168
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Rockets Convert Shamorie Ponds’ Deal Into Two-Way

3 hours ago
198
Devon Hall of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Devon Hall, Thunder Reach Agreement On Two-Way

3 hours ago
192