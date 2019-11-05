‘I Am a Free Agent Next Year’: Anthony Davis Hints at Chicago Return

by November 05, 2019
Anthony Davis believes there is “nothing like playing at home,” and wouldn’t rule out the possibility of joining his hometown Bulls as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“It’s a possibility,” AD said Monday during an event in Chicago.

Davis, who is widely expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, adds that The Chi is the Mecca of hoops.

Per ESPN:

“If you get a chance to come home and play for the Bulls would you do it?” a young athlete asked Davis in the midst of a Q&A segment of the Nike-sponsored event.

“Honestly, it’s nothing like playing at home,” Davis responded, after the room filled with laughter. “I don’t know. … I mean, I am a free agent next year, but we’ll see. It’s a possibility.”

But, for now, he’s focused on helping the Lakers win a title and believes the rest will take care of itself.

“Chicago is a fun city, and as of late, people started doubting that just because of all the stuff that’s going on, but hopefully that weekend we’re able to show people why Chicago is as great as we know that it is,” Davis said. “All-Star is always a fun city, and when you bring everybody back into the Mecca of basketball, it’s always going to be great, so I’m excited for it and hopefully I’m able to be another All-Star and play in front of this home crowd, but I’ll be here regardless.”

