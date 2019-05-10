‘I Play to Win’: Jimmy Butler, Sixers Force Game 7 vs Toronto

Led by Jimmy Butler‘s 25 points Thursday night, the Sixers prevailed 112-101 in Game 6 against the Raptors.

Butler says he’s doing everything possible to keep Philly’s season alive.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points for Toronto, but was kept relatively in check.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 12 rebounds, with Ben Simmons adding 21 points to force a Game 7.

Per The AP:

“I play to win,” Butler said. “Right now, this is what I have to do in order to give us a great chance at winning.” Game 7 is Sunday night in Toronto. The Milwaukee Bucks await the winner. “It was amazing focus. Everybody was locked in,” Simmons said. “We knew what was at stake.” Joel Embiid had played through a bad left knee and a stomach bug for most of the playoffs and the entire team had reason to be ill after the Raptors crushed the Sixers by 36 in Game 5. “I knew I had to come in with high spirits,” Embiid said. “If I’ve got to play 45 minutes and push myself out there, that’s what I’ll do.”

