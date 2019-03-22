‘I Really Don’t Care’: Kobe Bryant Dismisses G.O.A.T. Debate

The debate over the greatest player in NBA history is one Kobe Bryant “cannot definitively win,” so he refuses to engage in it.

Bryant says it’s something he simply doesn’t care about.

Kobe has of course heard all about how he stacks up against Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but feels no need to measure his own Hall of Fame career against anyone else’s.

Per ESPN:

“It’s hard for people to believe, but I really don’t care,” Bryant said. “I’ve moved on. You have a career, you do the best you can for the 20 years I was fortunate to play and then you shelf it. You’re done. You move on to the next thing. Now I’m focused on these next 20 years. “Those debates are entertaining, I’m sure it’s fun for people to engage on those, but for me personally, it doesn’t matter. “The best way to explain it is I typically do not engage in things that I cannot definitively win.”

