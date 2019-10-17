‘I See it Like an Insult’: Buddy Hield Unhappy With Kings’ Extension Offer

Buddy Hield feels like the Kings’ four-year, $100-million contract extension offer is “an insult.”

Hield, 26, is reportedly seeking a deal in the $110-million range ahead of Monday’s rookie-scale extensions deadline.

Buddy says he loves Sacramento, but if he doesn’t get his money, he may ultimately “find somewhere else to be.”

Per The Sac Bee:

“I see it like an insult,” Hield told The Bee . “I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you’re just talking and not showing nothing, I’m not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I’m trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don’t know if they’ll really commit to me.”

Hield, 26, isn’t demanding a max contract extension, but he told The Bee $100 million over four years would not be enough. League sources told Yahoo! Sports Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are seeking a deal closer to $110 million. Hield said he was not confident the two sides could come to terms before the deadline and indicated for the first time he might seek a way out of Sacramento if that doesn’t happen.

“I don’t know if things are going to get done,” Hield said while standing in front of his locker with more than a dozen reporters gathered around and three team staffers hovering nearby. “If it don’t get done, me and my team will look for something else — probably another home. Until then, we’ll see if they really want me here. That’s the goal, to be here. I love Sacramento, but if they don’t want me here, if they don’t feel like I’m part of the core … I want to be here. If they don’t want me here, find somewhere else to be.”