‘I Want to Play’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Interested in Load Management

by November 07, 2019
618

Giannis Antetokounmpo has zero interest in being load-managed.

“I want to play,” says the NBA’s reigning MVP, who is off to a fantastic start this season.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reports that The Greek Freak good-naturedly puts up a fight, but mostly allows the organization to manage his playing time and overall workload.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“I say I don’t want to hear it,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports about those conversations with his coach. “I’m trying to get better. I try to talk him out of it.”

The Bucks do not have a single player who has cracked the top 50 in minutes averaged this season. Antetokounmpo is the team’s leader at 32.3 minutes per game.

“I can’t speak to what other teams or what other players do. I want to play,” the three-time All-Star told Yahoo Sports. “If I don’t get my work in, I don’t feel good.

“Like Michael Jordan said, hard work eliminates fear. If you don’t harvest your technique, you don’t feel good. You’re not getting a rhythm.

“So, I always like going back at night and getting some extra shots. It’s a battle. I’m trying to get in the gym, I’m trying to get better. I’ve got a lot of room to grow.”

