‘I’m Going to Win’: Damian Lillard Predicts Three-Point Contest Victory

Damian Lillard says he’s going to win the Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Lillard is unfazed by the fact that he’ll be going up against Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth.

“I’m shooting against the Curry’s in they hometown… I’m going to win, I’m in there to win.” — @Dame_Lillard — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 29, 2019

Dame plans on beating the sharp-shooting brothers “in their hometown” of Charlotte.

Per The Oregonian: