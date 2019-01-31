‘I’m Going to Win’: Damian Lillard Predicts Three-Point Contest Victory

by January 31, 2019
1

Damian Lillard says he’s going to win the Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Lillard is unfazed by the fact that he’ll be going up against Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth.

Dame plans on beating the sharp-shooting brothers “in their hometown” of Charlotte.

Per The Oregonian:

“I’m going to win,” Lillard said after practice on Tuesday. “I’m in there to win so of course I think I’m going to win.”

Lillard confirmed reports last weekend that he and teammate Seth Curry will participate in the event during NBA All-Star weekend next month (Feb. 15-17).

“We’re going to be in there together, that’s confirmed,” Lillard said. “I know he’s in and I’m in. I’m shooting against the Currys, in their hometown.”

This year will give Lillard — who attempts eight triples per game and is eighth in the NBA in threes made this season with 142 — another chance at the three-point crown after coming up short in 2014 under the East vs. West format.

“I’m coming back for it this year.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Magic Johnson: Warriors Not the Greatest Team of All Time

1 day ago
19,429
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘Playoff Mentality Time’ for the Warriors

2 days ago
2,404
The Post Up

Post Up: Nuggets Beat Grizzlies After Making 25-Point Comeback 🤭

2 days ago
803
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Puts Up 33 Points in Win Over Celtics

4 days ago
1,027
NBA

Kevin Durant Launches After-School Program to Help Kids Reach College

6 days ago
888
NBA

‘It Was Amazing’: Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama in D.C.

6 days ago
4,838

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I’m Going to Win’: Damian Lillard Predicts Three-Point Contest Victory

1 min ago
1

Pelicans Remove Anthony Davis from Intro Hype Video

5 mins ago
31

Post Up: Dennis Smith Jr. Records Triple-Double at MSG with J. Cole Courtside

6 hours ago
393

PHOTOS: AND1 Philadelphia High School Basketball Classic 🌃

15 hours ago
252

A Love Supreme: LeBron James Has Painted a Masterpiece

18 hours ago
14,052