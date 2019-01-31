‘I’m Going to Win’: Damian Lillard Predicts Three-Point Contest Victory

Damian Lillard says he’s going to win the Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend next month.
Lillard is unfazed by the fact that he’ll be going up against Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth.
“I’m shooting against the Curry’s in they hometown… I’m going to win, I’m in there to win.” — @Dame_Lillard
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 29, 2019
Dame plans on beating the sharp-shooting brothers “in their hometown” of Charlotte.
Per The Oregonian:
“I’m going to win,” Lillard said after practice on Tuesday. “I’m in there to win so of course I think I’m going to win.”
Lillard confirmed reports last weekend that he and teammate Seth Curry will participate in the event during NBA All-Star weekend next month (Feb. 15-17).
“We’re going to be in there together, that’s confirmed,” Lillard said. “I know he’s in and I’m in. I’m shooting against the Currys, in their hometown.”
This year will give Lillard — who attempts eight triples per game and is eighth in the NBA in threes made this season with 142 — another chance at the three-point crown after coming up short in 2014 under the East vs. West format.
“I’m coming back for it this year.”