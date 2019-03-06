‘I’m Gonna Win That Sh*t’: D’Angelo Russell Says He’s the Most Improved Player

by March 06, 2019
D’Angelo Russell says the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award is basically secured.

“I’m gonna win that sh*t,” Russell vows.

The 23-year-old first time All-Star is putting up 20.4 points and 6.8 assists for the 33-33 Brooklyn Nets this season.

Per SNY:

“I’m gonna win that s–t. Watch. Put it on record. I’m gonna win it.”

D’Angelo Russell beams with confidence as he firmly tells me that he’s going to win the Most Improved Player Award. I mention a few names. He doesn’t want to hear it. He’s winning it.

“I’m telling you, I’m winning it!”

He just recently returned from All-Star Weekend and he’s leading the Nets on an improbable run to the playoffs.

“It’s all mental. This game, becoming great… it’s all mental,” Russell told SNY when asked about the difference in his game. “Diet and things like that — things people don’t see. It’s something I had to learn when I got here. I was used to playing ball and letting things come to me. You come into this league and you know you got to work hard and get in the gym, but there’s more to it. I think I’ve worked on some things and I know I’m not perfect. But I want to be great and a big part of that is the mental aspect. I’ve always been confident, but this is the most confident I’ve been in my career.”

