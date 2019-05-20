‘I’m Good’: Kawhi Leonard Downplays Game 3 Leg Injury

by May 20, 2019
1

Kawhi Leonard told reporters that he was “good” after sustaining an apparent leg injury in Game 3.

Leonard landed awkwardly after making a layup early in the first quarter at ScotiaBank Arena. He played through it, finishing with 36 points in double-overtime and logging a career-high 52 minutes, as the Raptors won 118-112.

Via ESPN:

After the game, though, the Raptors downplayed any issues. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he thought Leonard was “OK,” and Leonard himself dismissed any reason to expect him to miss time in this series.

“I’m good,” he said. “I’m just going to keep fighting. I’m going to be playing.”

He did admit that it took a toll on him to play those career-high minutes and drag the Raptors to victory.

“Definitely,” Leonard said, when asked if it felt like he had logged that much time. “It’s 52 minutes, and it’s the playoffs, so you definitely feel it. When you play 30 minutes, you feel it still.

“Just got to not worry about it and get my treatment and move on to the next one.”

Game 4 is tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

'I'm Good': Kawhi Leonard Downplays Game 3 Leg Injury

