Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points in Double-Overtime Win Over Bucks

by May 19, 2019
230

Raptors 118, Bucks 112 (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Kawhi Leonard, despite grimacing in pain throughout the game, wasn’t going to let his team go down 3-0. Leonard came up big down the stretch, finishing with 36 points.

Three other starters finished in double digits -Pascal Siakam finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds; Marc Gasol had 16 points and Kyle Lowry had 11. Norman Powell had a stellar performance off the bench, scoring 19 points. Toronto will try to tie the series 2-2 on Tuesday night.

   
