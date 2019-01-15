Iman Shumpert Stopped from Going into Trail Blazers’ Locker Room

Iman Shumpert, apparently angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, was stopped from going into Portland’s locker room Monday night by team and arena security.

Shump issued an apology on social media following the game, and attempted to downplay the incident.

I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a "story". Don't let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team #theScoresisHERE #purpletalk — Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 15, 2019

Don't believe the internet.https://t.co/ZIjzlDiY52 I was respectful of their team's space and privacy. I waited outside and asked to have a conversation. I was greeted by team security that talked to me and I left. No story. #scores win. — Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 15, 2019

Shumpert was furious about a hard screen set by the big fella in the second half of the Sacramento Kings’ 115-107 win.

Per the AP: