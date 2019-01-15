Iman Shumpert Stopped from Going into Trail Blazers’ Locker Room

by January 15, 2019
43

Iman Shumpert, apparently angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, was stopped from going into Portland’s locker room Monday night by team and arena security.

Shump issued an apology on social media following the game, and attempted to downplay the incident.

Shumpert was furious about a hard screen set by the big fella in the second half of the Sacramento Kings’ 115-107 win.

Per the AP:

“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”

Nurkic shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” he said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later was walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland’s bench.

   
