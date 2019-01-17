‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

Stephen Curry hung 41 points on the New Orleans Pelicans in the Golden State Warriors’ 147-140 shootout victory Wednesday night.

Curry hit nine 3-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to make eight or more 3s in three straight games.

Anthony Davis had 30 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in nearly 41 minutes for the losing side.

Per the AP:

“It’s insane what he does,” coach Steve Kerr said. Stephen Curry stepped back time and again and released the ball from way back. Most of the time with at least one defender in his face, too. “When you get hot like that, you really don’t see anything but the rim,” Curry said. “You just try to stay on balance and get to your spot, wherever that is. Again, these are shots I work on, I have confidence in them, I know my teammates do.”

