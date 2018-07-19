Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Just Wanted to Be Wanted’

Isaiah Thomas is ready for a fresh start in Denver, and says part of the motivation for joining the Nuggets was the feeling that he was “wanted.”

Thomas, 29, is moving to the Mile High City on a one-year, $2 million contract.

"It was just a perfect fit from all angles and I’m just excited to be here and excited to help. That’s what I’m here to do.”https://t.co/dEzIj4bAKP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 16, 2018

IT says his close and longtime relationship with head coach Michael Malone helped seal the deal.

Per the team website: