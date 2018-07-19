Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Just Wanted to Be Wanted’

by July 19, 2018
213

Isaiah Thomas is ready for a fresh start in Denver, and says part of the motivation for joining the Nuggets was the feeling that he was “wanted.”

Thomas, 29, is moving to the Mile High City on a one-year, $2 million contract.

IT says his close and longtime relationship with head coach Michael Malone helped seal the deal.

Per the team website:

“I just wanted to be wanted,” he said. “Being wanted is half the battle. When somebody wants you as bad as you want that opportunity, it sort-of always works out.”

Thomas is feeling a renewed sense of being wanted these days, signing as the newest member of the Denver Nuggets on Monday. In the last calendar year, going from Cleveland to the L.A. Lakers after two-plus wildly successful years in Boston, that feeling had been in short supply.

“First off, show the world I’m healthy,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. What I’ve done in this league is self-explanatory. I don’t have to prove to anybody who I am anymore. I don’t have to prove to anybody what I bring to the table. I think they know. I’m a winner. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’m going to bring excitement to the table. I’m going to bring leadership. I’m going to bring somebody that you can count on each and every night; someone that’s very consistent.”

 
