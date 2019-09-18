Isaiah Thomas Out 6-8 Weeks Following Thumb Surgery

The Washington Wizards have announced in a press release that guard Isaiah Thomas will miss six-to-eight weeks recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left thumb.

The 30-year-old guard injured his radial collateral ligament on Monday and could be out of action until a month into the regular season based on the provided timeline.

The 2019-20 campaign had marked somewhat of a bounce back season for Thomas after a quiet few years bouncing between the Cavaliers, Lakers and Nuggets.

Thomas inked a veteran’s minimum deal on an injury-depleted Wizards team just two years removed from a season in which he averaged 28.9 points per game.

Thomas’ surgery was performed by Dr. Curtis Henn at MedStar.