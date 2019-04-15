‘It Could Be a Lot Worse’: Jimmy Butler Unconcerned After Game 1 Loss to Nets

Jimmy Butler figures that things “could be a lot worse” after the Sixers fell 111-102 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup with the underdog Brooklyn Nets.

“We could be down 0-4, but we’re not,” Butler told reporters in the lead-up to Game 2.

New story: Update from 76ers practice where Jimmy said the Sixers are fortunate, Amir apologized to the team and Ben said he needs to be more aggressive when BKN tries to defend him with “Dudley and the other kid” https://t.co/X06ZPnaFiB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 14, 2019

The 29-year-old finished with 36 points and nine rebounds in the series opener.

