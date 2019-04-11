‘It Was Fantastic’: Dirk Nowitzki Scores 20 in Career Finale

by April 11, 2019
7

Dirk Nowitzki capped his legendary NBA career with 20 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday night in the Dallas Mavericks’ 105-94 road loss in San Antonio.

Spurs fans showed plenty of love to the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer, and he said it “felt almost like a home game.”

The organization played a 1 ½-minute tribute video in honor of Dirk’s 21 seasons.

Per The AP:

“Everybody, players, fans, coaches and staff got to witness history watching him play his last game,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “He played a fine game, which was great. It’s not surprising.”

Nowitzki finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the finale of his storied 21-season career — all with the Mavericks. Nowitzki announced he was retiring Tuesday night following Dallas’ final home game of the season.

Wednesday’s sell-out crowd cheered wildly each time Nowitzki entered the game or touched the ball and let out a collective groan when he missed a shot. He was serenaded with chants of “MVP!” throughout the game by the crowd filled with patrons wearing his No. 41 jersey.

“It was fantastic again tonight,” Nowitzki said. “Felt almost like a home game, honestly.”

