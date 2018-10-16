James Harden: Mike D’Antoni ‘Lets Me Do What I Want’

by October 16, 2018
4

James Harden jokingly told reporters that Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni allows him to do whatever he wants on the court.

Harden sas what he most appreciates about D’Antoni, is his ability to communicate with players.

D’Antoni adds that he completely trusts Harden’s decision-making.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

Asked about why he and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni have been such a successful partnership, Harden said, “Because he lets me do what I want.”

Harden was not attempting to reveal much, but on some level, he did. Harden’s answer might seem to reflect star treatment afforded to the MVP, but when he continued, he struck upon a part of D’Antoni’s management style that extends far beyond the face of the franchise types.

“One thing I’ve learned from him is he’s a great communicator,” Harden said. “Not to me or not to Chris (Paul.) I’m talking about the entire roster. When you have a coach like him that communicates from player one to 15, it’s one of the best feelings.

“Mike is a genius, man. He’s one of the coolest guys I’ve met in my life. He knows basketball. He knows what he’s talking about. He never yells. He’s so cool. You want to make him happy. You want to run through a wall for him.”

Related
Mike D’Antoni On James Harden: ‘He’s The Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

NBA: James Harden’s Behind-the-Back Move Not a Travel

5 days ago
11,996
NBA

Jimmer Fredette Drops 41 Points Against the Rockets ☔️

6 days ago
6,791
Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony
NBA

Chris Paul: ‘The Disrespect That Comes at [Carmelo Anthony] is Unbelievable’

1 week ago
7,051
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Won’t Miss Regular Season Games if He’s Not Traded

2 weeks ago
2,589
NBA

Introducing Art of Sport, a Body Care Line Designed for Athletes 💯

2 weeks ago
3,107
carmelo anthony long two
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Apologizes for Shooting a Long 2-Pointer 🤣

2 weeks ago
3,424
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Need Another Ring’: Rajon Rondo on a Mission in L.A.

3 mins ago
5

James Harden: Mike D’Antoni ‘Lets Me Do What I Want’

3 mins ago
4

Pelicans Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis for Anyone—’Even Beyonce’

3 mins ago
3

Paul Allen, Blazers Owner and Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead at 65

11 hours ago
547
larry nance jr 45 million

Larry Nance Jr, Cavs Agree To 4-Year, $40+ Million Extension 💰

13 hours ago
741