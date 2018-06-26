James Harden: Rockets Don’t Need Marquee Free Agents

James Harden doesn’t think the Rockets need LeBron James—or anyone else, for that matter—to join them this summer.

Harden says Houston has more than enough weapons to win an NBA title.

Rockets’ James Harden doesn’t sound like he’s in “Recruit LeBron James” mode: “We were a half away from the Finals. I don’t think there’s a piece we need to bring in or take away. We’re great with what we have.” pic.twitter.com/FuSTrE9tyr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 26, 2018

Harden was named the League’s most valuable player Monday night, capping a remarkable 2017-18 campaign.

The Beard says winning a championship is “next.”

New #Rockets at #TXSN – James Harden on the MVP, chasing a title and a case of tequila https://t.co/iUukRIbIsG — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 26, 2018

Per the Houston Chronicle: