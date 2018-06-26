James Harden: Rockets Don’t Need Marquee Free Agents

by June 26, 2018
335

James Harden doesn’t think the Rockets need LeBron James—or anyone else, for that matter—to join them this summer.

Harden says Houston has more than enough weapons to win an NBA title.

Harden was named the League’s most valuable player Monday night, capping a remarkable 2017-18 campaign.

The Beard says winning a championship is “next.”

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“We bringing this to the crib,” Harden exclaimed. “Y”all know what’s next, right? Championship, you hear me? Swag!”

He is the first Sixth Man Award winner to become an MVP. He had gone from running mate in Oklahoma City to franchise star in Houston. He had taken the Rockets to 65 wins and “a half” from the Finals. When Harden explained how he had progressed so much, he seemed to be also citing what he planned next.

“Every single year I try to get better,” Harden said. “You figure different things out that didn’t work the year before and things that did work the year before and add more to your game every single summer. So being traded to having my own franchise, and you have to figure out how to be a leader as a whole. So it took time, year by year by year.

“Just these last two years it’s probably the most comfortable that I’ve been playing the game of basketball, and I’m sure you can tell that on the court. We came up short a little bit this year. In the summer we train and get ready for next year and try to win it.”

   
