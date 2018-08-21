James Harden and Rockets Teammates to Bond in the Bahamas

James Harden and his Rockets teammates are headed back to the Bahamas for a little team bonding.

The NBA’s reigning MVP says Houston benefited greatly from a similar offseason trip last summer, as it went on to have the best regular season in franchise history.

@JHarden13 on he and his #Rockets teammates spending about a week together next month in the Bahamas: "It's extremely important. Bringing other guys in, James (Ennis) and 'Melo, just got to get them acclimated before training camp starts, something we need."

Harden adds that it’ll be especially critical for newcomers like Carmelo Anthony to get acclimated to the team culture.

Per FOX 26 Sports: