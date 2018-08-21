James Harden and Rockets Teammates to Bond in the Bahamas

James Harden and his Rockets teammates are headed back to the Bahamas for a little team bonding.
The NBA’s reigning MVP says Houston benefited greatly from a similar offseason trip last summer, as it went on to have the best regular season in franchise history.
Harden adds that it’ll be especially critical for newcomers like Carmelo Anthony to get acclimated to the team culture.
Per FOX 26 Sports:
“It brings us together,” Harden said. “Kind of gets us to know each other a little bit before camp starts. When camp starts we’ll fall right into it. We’ll talk about basketball. We’ll talk about life. It should be a good time.
“I think last year it was great for us because we kind of built our chemistry up before training camp, and then obviously adding Chris (Paul) and adding PJ (Tucker), we got a year under our belt.
“Bringing other guys in, James (Ennis) and ‘Melo (Carmelo Anthony), just got to get them acclimated before training camp starts, something we need.”