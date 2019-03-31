Post Up: James Harden Goes OFF for 50-Point Triple-Double 🚀

Cavs 108 (19-58), Clippers 132 (46-31)

The Clippers outscored the Cavs by 14 in the final quarter to secure their 12th win in 14 games.

Montrezl Harrell dropped a team-high 23 points (10-13 FG) off the bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points (9-12 FG) and 8 dimes.

Cleveland has now lost six straight.

Celtics 96 (45-32), Nets 110 (39-38)

Brooklyn outscored the Celtics by 11 in the third quarter and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

D’Angelo Russell dropped 20 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter. He also dished out 10 dimes.

Kings 108 (37-39), Rockets 119 (49-28)

James Harden went off for the fifth 50-point triple-double of his career and his second this season. He finished with 50 points, 11 boards, 10 dimes and a +17 plus/minus.

Clint Capela added 24 points (10-13 FG), 15 boards and a +21 plus/minus.

Blazers 90 (48-28), Pistons 99 (39-27)

Detroit erased a 12-point second quarter deficit to snap the Blazers’ six-game win streak.

Reggie Jackson dropped a game-high 28 points, and Andre Drummond added 22 points (9-13 FG) with 19 boards, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

Magic 121 (38-39), Pacers 116 (45-32)

Orlando picked up another huge win for their playoff hopes.

Aaron Gordon dropped a team-high 23 points with 10 boards and 7 dimes.

Heat 100 (38-38), Knicks 92 (14-62)

After falling behind by 9 with 9:32 left in the third, the Heat outscored the Knicks by 17 points the rest of the way.

Dion Waiters dropped a game-high 28 points with 6 dimes.

New York has now lost six straight.

Raptors 124 (54-23), Bulls 101 (21-56)

No Kawhi Leonard, no Pascal Siakam, no problem?

The score was tied with 8:42 left in the second quarter, and then it was all downhill for the Bulls. The Raptors’ lead kept growing until it reached 25 points by the end of the game.

Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 23 points and added 12 boards. Fred VanVleet dropped 23 points with 6 assists and a tremendous +30 plus/minus.

Sixers 118 (49-27), Wolves 109 (34-42)

Even without Joel Embiid, the Sixers led for nearly the entire game.

Jimmy Butler dropped 12 points with 13 boards and 5 dimes in his return to Minnesota. Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 20 points, 11 boards and 9 dimes, and had a +20 plus/minus on the night.

Grizzlies 120 (31-45), Suns 115 (17-60)

Memphis withstood yet another scoring onslaught by Devin Booker (48 points) to get back in the win column.

Mike Conley dropped 33 points with 5 assists and a +20 plus/minus.

Phoenix has now lost six straight.